ATMA 2021 exam result declared, know how to check score

May 3, 2021 5:56:42 pm
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) today announced the result for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021). The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score at atmaaims.com. The entrance test was held on April 25.
ATMA 2021 was held AI and live human-proctored home-based online test.
ATMA 2021 result: Step to check
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on ATMA 2021 result link displayed on the homepage
Step 3: Enter login details using username and password
Step 4: The result card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and if needed, take a print out
Read | List of top MBA colleges in India
The ATMA entrance exam is conducted by the AIMS four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecard for admission in various postgraduate (PG) management programmes.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-