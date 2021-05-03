scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
ATMA 2021 exam result declared, know how to check score

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score at atmaaims.com. The entrance test was held on April 25.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 5:56:42 pm
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) today announced the result for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021). The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score at atmaaims.com. The entrance test was held on April 25.

ATMA 2021 was held AI and live human-proctored home-based online test.

ATMA 2021 result: Step to check
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ATMA 2021 result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details using username and password

Step 4: The result card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and if needed, take a print out

Read | List of top MBA colleges in India

The ATMA entrance exam is conducted by the AIMS four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecard for admission in various postgraduate (PG) management programmes.

