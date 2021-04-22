ATMA 2021 admit card released, exam to be held on April 25

ATMA 2021 will be conducted on April 25, 2021. File photo.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) released the admit cards for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 April session. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2021, from 3-5 pm. The admit cards are available for download at https://www.atmaaims.com/.

The exam will be conducted in artificial intelligence (AI) proctored mode. Hence, students will be able to take the exams from their homes. Candidates need to use their PID and password, which are already issued, to download Secure Exam Browser (SEB) software through ATMA login and then install the same in their system.

The exam paper will have six sections and consist of 180 questions. The six sections include – Analytical Reasoning Skills Part 1, Analytical Reasoning Skills Part 2, Quantitative Skills Part 1, Quantitative Skills Part 2, Verbal Skills Part 1 and Verbal Skills Part 2.

Candidates who are registered for the ATMA 2021 have to mandatorily test the mock test, which will be held on April 22 for 45 minutes. Mobile hotspots are not recommended. However, if the speed is above 2 Mbps and no interruptions expected hotspots can be used.

Steps to download ATMA 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMS at https://www.atmaaims.com/.

Step 2: Click on ‘candidate login’

Step 3: Log in using the credentials

Step 4: Click on ‘download admit card for ATMA 2021’

Step 5: The admit card will appear. Download for future purposes

The ATMA entrance exam is conducted by the AIMS four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecard for admission in various postgraduate (PG) management programmes.