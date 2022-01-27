ATLAS SkillTech University announces advisory board, chalks out strategy for next four years

Maharashtra’s ATLAS SkillTech University on January 26 announced its advisory board members that will guide the varsity on its mission to achieve academic excellence and experiential learning. In its first meeting, the advisory board discussed the vision, scale and ambition for the next 4 years.

The board consists of members from corporate sectors and education leaders. Deepak Parikh, Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has been named as the chairman of the board.

The other members include Dr Indu Shahani, founding president of ATLAS, Ronnie Screwvala & Mayank Kumar, upGrad founders, Ram Raghavan, Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited (CPIL), Keshav Murugesh, Group Chief Executive Officer of WNS Global Services, Karan Singh (Bain), Vivek Pandit ( McKinsey) Jamil Khatri (KPMG), Anant Goenka (CEAT), Anjali Bansal (Avana), Aryaman Birla (Aditya Birla group), Sanjay Gurbaxani (Mondelez), Prof Russ Winter(NYU-Stern), Prof Tim Marshall (RMIT), & Carol Kim(Parsons).

The varsity aims to impart experiential learning in five very critical and future-ready verticals – i) design & creativity ii) digital content & gamification iii) media & communication iv) digital technology and data and v) management and entrepreneurship.

Edtech company upGrad has committed Rs 150 crore in the first phase to build out ATLAS SkillTech University.

“Our joint vision is to get the varsity in the top 5 Universities in the country and as a centre for global excellence. We are committed to upskilling our young adults for the careers of tomorrow as India heads into the Fourth Industrial Revolution – where innovation and creativity, not labour arbitrage will be at the core,” said Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson of upGrad.