Athlete Hima Das secures first division in Assam HSSLC examination

Athlete Hima Das secured first division in Assam Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, the result of which was declared today. A total of 75.14 per cent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully. Out of 17,797 students who appeared for the Commerce examination, 87.59 per cent have passed it. The pass percentage for 36,469 students who appeared for the Science examination is 86.59 per cent.

Ashim Sarkar has obtained first position in Commerce stream with 474 marks. Syan Mazumdar and Bitupan Arandhara jointly topped from Science stream with 478 marks. Khushboo Firdous has secured the first position in Arts stream with 478 marks.

In July 2018, Hima clinched the top spot in women’s 400 m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships, becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal at the world level. No woman before Das has won a gold medal in a World Championship at any level, be it youth, junior or senior.

She is also the first Indian to have won a gold in a track event at the world level. She had earlier made a record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400 m final in Gold Coast in April 2018.

Hima hails from Dhing village in Assam’s Nagaon district. Hima, who trained in her father’s rice fields in Dhing Village, scripted a journey to the top which is nothing less than spectacular, considering she took up serious racing only in 2017.