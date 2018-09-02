Follow Us:
Sunday, September 2, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
Atal tinkering labs at 500 schools in Tamil Nadu: Minister

Education Minister K A Sangottaiaan said such labs would help students familiarise themselves with latest technologies and get a chance to work with tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

Atal Tinkering Labs would be set up in 500 schools across Tamil Nadu in another three months, state Education Minister K A Sangottaiaan said Saturday. Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a function to felicitate teachers and schools which secured 100 per cent results in board examinations, the Minister said the state held discussions with the Centre on setting up the labs. He said such labs would help students familiarise themselves with latest technologies and get a chance to work with tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

To a question on the new curriculum for various standards, the Minister said the process of framing it for classes II to VIII and for classes X and XII would begin soon. A meeting to discuss the matter would be convened next week, he added.

