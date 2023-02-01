scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Atal Residential Schools admission process in UP to begin from February 15

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019 announced the establishment of the residential schools named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Schools to begin from forthcoming session.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019 announced the establishment of the residential schools named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Atal Residential Schools admission process in UP to begin from February 15
The Uttar Pradesh government will begin lessons at Atal Residential Schools in the forthcoming academic session with the goal of providing free and high-quality education to the children of labourers, according to a senior official.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019 announced the establishment of the residential schools named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Application forms will be available between February 15 and 20. There is also the option of online application, the official said.

The entrance exam, to be conducted through the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will take place at the end of May and the merit list released in mid-June. The classes will begin in July.

Eighty students will get admission in Class 6 in each Atal Residential School at the beginning. A maximum of two children from the family of a labourer can attend the school.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for holding the entrance exam through the CBSE is currently underway, the official said.

Each Atal Residential School, being built on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalayas, will have a principal, an administrative officer and 11 teachers.

Recruitment of the teachers and other staff members for the schools, being constructed in each of the 18 divisional headquarter towns, will begin shortly.

The appointment of principals is likely to be completed by mid-February and the others by mid-May. Adityanath had earlier said the schools would provide free facilities to children of registered labourers. The state government will lead students towards self-reliance through skill development, he had said

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:56 IST
Offences against minors: Consider expanding para legal volunteer scheme to all police stations in Delhi, high court to stakeholders

