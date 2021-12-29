Atal Innovation Rankings 2021: IIT-Madras ranked most innovative educational institute

December 29, 2021 1:53:28 pm
Ministry of Education’s innovation cell released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 today. ARIIA 2021 classifies participating institutions into two major categories; technical and non-technical.
In the technical ranking, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has been recognized as the Most Innovative Educational Institute in India. This is the third time that IIT Madras has secured the first rank. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi were placed at the second and third ranks respectively.
The ranking was announced today by the Union Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Subhas Sarkar virtually. Addressing the virtual ceremony, he urged the higher educational institutions to inculcate the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and to prepare the faculty members as innovators, out-of-the-box thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs & job creators.
Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Bombay
Rank 3: IIT-Delhi
Rank 4: IIT, Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 6: IISc
Rank 7: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 8: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 9: NIT-Calicut
Rank 10: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology
In government and government-aided universities, the rank-holders were –
Rank 1: Panjab University
Rank 2: Delhi Technological University
Rank 3: Netaji Subhas University of Technology
Rank 4: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University
Rank 5: Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women
Rank 6: Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 7: Gujarat Technological University
Govt. and Govt. Aided College/Institutes
Rank 1: College of Engineering Pune
Rank 2: PSG College of Technology
Rank 3: L. D. College of Engineering
Rank 4: Thiagarajar College of Engineering
Rank 5: Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute
Private or Self-Financed Universities
Rank 1: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Khordha
Rank 2: Chitkara University
Rank 3: Lovely Professional University
Rank 4: S.R.M. Institute of Science And Technology
Rank 5: Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University
Private or Self-Financed College/Institutes
Rank 1: G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur
Rank 2: R.M.K. Engineering College
Rank 3: KIET Group of Institutions
Rank 4: Sri Krishna College of Engineering And Technology
Rank 5: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology
Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs (non-technical)
Rank 1: Indira Gandhi National Open University
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
General (Non-Technical): Top 5 Ranks
Rank 1: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India
Rank 2: Sree Narayana College
Rank 3: Mahatma Gandhi University
Rank 4: PSG College of Arts And Science
Rank 5: Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli
For the first time, ARIIA had a category for non-technical higher educational institutions. The other five categories are — centrally-funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.
