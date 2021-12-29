Atal Innovation Rankings 2021: IIT-Madras ranked most innovative educational institute

Ministry of Education’s innovation cell released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 today. ARIIA 2021 classifies participating institutions into two major categories; technical and non-technical.

In the technical ranking, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has been recognized as the Most Innovative Educational Institute in India. This is the third time that IIT Madras has secured the first rank. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi were placed at the second and third ranks respectively.

The ranking was announced today by the Union Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Subhas Sarkar virtually. Addressing the virtual ceremony, he urged the higher educational institutions to inculcate the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and to prepare the faculty members as innovators, out-of-the-box thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs & job creators.

Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Bombay

Rank 3: IIT-Delhi

Rank 4: IIT, Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 6: IISc

Rank 7: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 8: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 9: NIT-Calicut

Rank 10: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology

In government and government-aided universities, the rank-holders were –

Rank 1: Panjab University

Rank 2: Delhi Technological University

Rank 3: Netaji Subhas University of Technology

Rank 4: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University

Rank 5: Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women

Rank 6: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 7: Gujarat Technological University

Govt. and Govt. Aided College/Institutes

Rank 1: College of Engineering Pune

Rank 2: PSG College of Technology

Rank 3: L. D. College of Engineering

Rank 4: Thiagarajar College of Engineering

Rank 5: Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute

Private or Self-Financed Universities

Rank 1: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Khordha

Rank 2: Chitkara University

Rank 3: Lovely Professional University

Rank 4: S.R.M. Institute of Science And Technology

Rank 5: Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University

Private or Self-Financed College/Institutes

Rank 1: G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur

Rank 2: R.M.K. Engineering College

Rank 3: KIET Group of Institutions

Rank 4: Sri Krishna College of Engineering And Technology

Rank 5: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology

Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs (non-technical)

Rank 1: Indira Gandhi National Open University

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

General (Non-Technical): Top 5 Ranks

Rank 1: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India

Rank 2: Sree Narayana College

Rank 3: Mahatma Gandhi University

Rank 4: PSG College of Arts And Science

Rank 5: Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli

For the first time, ARIIA had a category for non-technical higher educational institutions. The other five categories are — centrally-funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.