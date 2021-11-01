scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Atal Innovation Mission and Sweden Embassy launch Instagram reels challenge for school students

The insta-reels will be judged on the novelty of the idea, clarity of thought and articulation and sustainability or climate action-angle.

New Delhi
November 1, 2021 3:46:20 pm
The winner will receive a tablet as the first prize. Other shortlisted candidates will receive consolation prizes. File.

The Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2021 by the Embassy of Sweden in India has announced the launch of the #SHEStem insta-reels challenge for students in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission.

Students are invited to apply their creative side whilst sending in their entries for the high-voltage contest. As STEM leaders, students have to answer how they would make the world a better place through STEM.

Participants have to record an Instagram reel video with their response to the question and end it with three words (as a text) that inspire or guide them for their actions. They have to keep the insta-reel to 30 seconds maximum and save the reel as an insta-post.

While posting, participants have to use hashtags #SHESTEM2021 #SwedenIndiaSambandh #SwedenIndiaforInnovation and tag @swedeninindia @aimtoinnovate @contentpeople.ab. The challenge is open for school students of age groups 13 to 17 years as on October 30, 2021. The entry can be in English or Hindi.

The insta-reels will be judged on the novelty of the idea, clarity of thought and articulation and sustainability or climate action-angle.

At the end, one winner will be selected from the shortlisted 15 reels. The winner will receive a tablet as the first prize. Other shortlisted candidates will receive consolation prizes.

