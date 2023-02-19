Atal Bihari Vaipayee General Scholarship Scheme: Registrations to open on February 20

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Ministry of External Affairs is inviting applications for the Atal Bihari Vaipayee General Scholarship Scheme. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the scholarship at the official website – a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the ICCR A2A portal for scholarships will open on February 20, and candidates will have time till April 30 to submit the scholarship registration applications. After that, varsities will have time till May 31 to inform the decision to candidates.

The last date for allocating scholarship and generating offer letters by Indian Mission abroad is June 30, and candidates will have time till July 15 to accept the offer letter.

Based on the number of acceptances in the first round (if acceptances are less than the scholarship seats allocated), the last date for Indian Missions to offer scholarship to other students who were not considered in the first round is July 22, and the process will conclude on July 30.

Since English language is the medium of instruction in the Indian universities, the candidates who are applying for this scholarship programme must be sufficiently proficient in English to properly pursue the academic lecture. Additionally, applicants must be between the age of 18-30 years for undergraduate programme and 18-45 years for PhD programmes.

Similarly, the scholarship portal for Silver Jubilee scholarship scheme (for PG and doctorate courses) and the Lata Mangeshkar dance and music scholarship scheme will also be open from February 20 till April 30.