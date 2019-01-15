At Trilokpuri masjid, NGO sets up camp for EWS admission

On Monday, the loudspeaker at Trilokpuri’s Madina Masjid broadcast a different message: “If you have children between the ages of 3 and 6, come to our camp. We will help you get them admitted to a good private school for free.”

Advertising

As the online nursery admission process for EWS/DG students at private schools kicks off on Tuesday, workers of Josh, an NGO working in East Delhi, set up a camp at the mosque to help parents with the process.

Deepa, who has a five-year-old child and does sewing from home, said she has never heard of the EWS/DG reservation before. “I found out about it today, when my neighbour told me about the camp,” she said. However, her late husband did not have an SC certificate, required for the admission process.

NGO workers noted down numbers and addresses of all those who came to the camp. “We will call them to our office and fill the online forms for them. We will also round up those who don’t have crucial documents like caste, birth and income certificates and take them to the SDM’s office,” said Jyoti Kukreja, one of the workers.

Of the 40 people who registered with the NGO on Monday was Manju, who is trying to get her five-year-old grandson admitted to a private school for the second time: “We are illiterate… we don’t know how to use the website or how the procedure works. Last year, too, we had tried to apply through Josh, but my grandson didn’t get into any school.”

Advertising

Rakesh Thakur, who works with Pardarshita — an NGO doing similar work in northeast Delhi — said: “The biggest failing of the government is that though it moved the entire EWS/DG admission process online, it didn’t create community service centres to help people through the process. This increases their dependency on third parties, which is often cyber cafes.”