At St Stephen’s, 85% weightage to CUET, 15% to interview

Contrary to Delhi University’s directives, St Stephen’s College has notified that it will be conducting interviews carrying 15% weightage for admissions of students of all categories.

St Stephen’s College is one of six minority colleges in Delhi University that reserve 50% of their seats for minority candidates. While issuing different cut-offs for minority and general candidates, the college has also conducted interviews to finalise its students from among the shortlisted candidates through cut-offs for both categories of students.

In its admission policy released last week, Delhi University had notified that in these minority colleges, admissions to the 50% unreserved seats will only be on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test score and admission to the reserved seats will be conducted, with an 85% weightage to CUET score and 15% weightage to interviews conducted by the college.

However, in an admissions notification issued on its website, the St Stephen’s College administration has notified that admissions to the college will be based on 85% of the CUET score and 15% of the interview score for all categories of applicants. The notification states that the college will decide on the number of students under all categories to be shortlisted based on the CUET and will call them for interviews in the college.

It has stated that the college “reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution and as per past practice”.

Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi said the university administration will have a meeting with the college to sort out the issue. “CUET registration is currently underway and we still have time to iron this out. Students should go ahead with their registrations, we will sort this out,” she said.

On its website, St Stephen’s College has stated that it will be launching its undergraduate admission portal soon and applicants must register on it along with registering for CUET.