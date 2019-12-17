Amid exam boycott, JNU set to hold exams via WhatsApp

In a letter sent to all Centre chairpersons Monday, School of International Studies (SIS) Dean Aswini K Mohapatra said the decision was taken “in view of the extraordinary situation” on campus. (File) In a letter sent to all Centre chairpersons Monday, School of International Studies (SIS) Dean Aswini K Mohapatra said the decision was taken “in view of the extraordinary situation” on campus. (File)

Faced with the boycott of end semester examinations by students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has now come up with an unusual way to hold exams — through WhatsApp and email.

In a letter sent to all Centre chairpersons Monday, School of International Studies (SIS) Dean Aswini K Mohapatra said the decision was taken “in view of the extraordinary situation” on campus, after a meeting of the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres with the Vice-Chancellor and other officials. It could not be confirmed if the step was being taken in all Schools.

“There was a consensus in the meeting held on December 16 at 9:30 am that in the academic interest of JNU students, an alternate mode of test in the end semester examination for MPhil/PhD and MA Programme be conducted,” he wrote.

“Question papers will be sent to the students registered for the courses by the course teachers for MPhil and MA programme. Centre chairpersons may prepare the examination schedule as per the requirement of the Centre. Students are requested to submit the answer scripts to the respective course teachers for evaluation. The last date for submission of examination scripts is December 21,” he added.

Mohapatra said, “Students may submit the answer scripts either through email or images of hand-written scripts through WhatsApp or personally to course teachers.”

“Those who fail to return exam scripts within the deadline i.e. December 21 may be given an additional day,” he wrote.

Asked how the process could be held transparently, ensuring that students did not cheat or verify that they themselves wrote the exam, Mohapatra said, “In the given circumstances, there’s no other way. I am only concerned about the future of students.”

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) termed the move “absurd” and “ludicrous”.

“That such an unbelievably out-and-out mockery of what is supposed to be a serious academic exercise can be conceived by the JNU Administration under his leadership speaks more… about how unfit Professor Kumar is to head an institution of higher learning. Needless to say, nothing proposed in the note has been decided through due process,” said the JNUTA.

The JNUSU said, “These are ploys to divide students and pit one against the other which like always will not succeed however much the admin or the ABVP might try.”

