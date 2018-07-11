At Satyawati College, allegations of clandestine meeting to pick chairman

Eight members of Satyawati College’s Governing Body (GB) have accused the principal of holding elections for the Governing Body Chairman in a “clandestine” manner even before the meeting began.

The eight members — Usha Rao, Ashok K Prasad, SK Muttoo, Rajiv Nayan, Sudhir Kr Goyal, Shashi Prabha, Niharika Sharma, VS Mishra — alleged that the meeting took place with just five-six members of which most were Delhi government nominees, and one Pankaj Gaur was made the Chairman.

In their meeting, the eight members said, “the committee room was locked and members were worried because there was no notice of the change of the meeting venue. One of the employees informed the members that some of the GB members are sitting in the principal’s office. When the members entered the office of the principal, it was observed that five-six members were already there along with the principal… as the GB members were waiting for the meeting to start, the Principal informed that the election had already been held. Members were taken aback and protested. One of the members who had signed, struck out his signature.”

They then held a meeting in the office of the Satyawati College principal. Dr Manjula Das, officiating principal, however, denied the charges. “How can elections take place without a meeting? We started on time as soon as the quorum was complete. It’s just that the elections ended quickly because the decision was unanimous on whom to elect. Those objecting are the ones who did not reach the venue on time,” she said.

