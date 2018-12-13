At North body school, fewer students than on rolls, vigilance probe ordered

A North Corporation-run school in Naya Bans had 91 students on its rolls. The attendance sheet said 70 of those enrolled were attending classes regularly. But when a team from the corporation’s education department visited the school, they found that these figures existed only on paper. Only 30 children were attending classes and teachers were inflating attendance and enrollment figures.

Advertising

The corporation has now ordered a vigilance enquiry against two teachers at the school.

According to senior officials at the North corporation, if the enrollment falls below a certain number, teachers are liable to be transferred to schools where the number of students is higher and where their services are required more urgently. In some cases, the school can also be shut and students transferred to a nearby school.

According to the Right to Education Act, there should be one teacher at the primary level for every 30 students. In the past year, the North body has started identifying schools with surplus and shortage of teachers, and transferring them accordingly to maintain balance.

Advertising

Explained Why there are over 4,000 vacant teacher posts The North MCD still needs around 4,500 teachers, if it is to follow the Right to Education guidelines on student-teacher ratio. But the lack of political will, bureaucratic tangles and the absence of effective monitoring means these vacancies are not filled. The distribution of teachers to ensure a healthier student-teacher ratio is also missing. Officials in all three corporations said that teachers, through “influential people”, create constant pressure on them to get transferred to schools that are close to their homes. South body mayor Narender Chawla was forced to place a board outside his office, requesting that he not be contacted for transfers and postings.

Officials in the corporation suspect that the two teachers in this case seem to have inflated attendance figures to make sure they weren’t transferred. “We are aware of this problem and will now send inspection teams to other schools as well. If irregularities are found, action will be initiated,” said a senior official.

The North civic body has 714 schools, where more than 3.5 lakh students are enrolled. For these children, there are 6,332 permanent teachers and 700 contractual teachers.

The official said the corporation’s education department had compiled a report at the beginning of this year, and found that there was a vast difference in student strength in schools under their jurisdiction.

“The number of teachers was especially high in Rohini and Narela zone schools, while those in other zones were facing a crisis,” the official said. To counter this, several teachers were transferred.

“Since this school has just two teachers, they needed to show at least 60-70 students coming regularly to save them from being transferred. It seems they resorted to these tactics,” he said.

The issue was even raised in the civic body’s education committee meeting recently .

North body education committee member and AAP councillor Krishna Parmal alleged that the inflated enrollment figures point to a conspiracy to siphon funds that are allotted to students in the form of subsidies and scholarships.

Advertising

These funds, however, are transferred directly into bank accounts of children. Students are eligible for Rs 600 for uniform, Rs 1,000 as scholarship for SC/ST students, and between Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 under different scholarships. Education committee chairperson Ritu Goel said there is little chance of teachers siphoning funds as the money is credited directly into bank accounts of children. But we will probe the case from all angles,” she said.