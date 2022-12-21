At ISB, 40 pc of job offers went to women students

The placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023 at the Indian School of Business (ISB) saw a steep rise in the annual packages. Also, 40 percent of the job offers went to women students

The average annual accepted CTC (cost to company) stood at INR 34.21 lakh – a 2.5 times increase from the average pre-ISB CTC of INR 13.39 lakh.

Despite the predicted slowdown, 222 recruiting companies made 1578 offers to students. International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 international offers being made this year. Over 73 percent of those placed were able to shift functions while 79 percent moved to a new sector.

Invest Punjab also hired three students from the ISB.

In terms of offers, the top industries were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail. Students got job offers for Consulting, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, and General Management/Leadership.

More than 14 percent of the overall offers came from companies that offer leadership/general management roles in various functions. This year saw 30 first-time recruiters on campus. Women formed over 36 percent of the PGP Class of 2023, a proportion that is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. Over 40 percent of the total job offers were made to women students.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes, ISB, said, “ISB constantly adapts and updates its curriculum, pedagogies, and methodologies to stay ahead of the fast-changing world. The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations.”

ISB follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its core philosophy of ‘One-School Two Campuses’. For the third year running, the entire placement process was conducted virtually.