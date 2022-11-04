At IIT-Delhi, increase in new admissions, decline in UG graduates

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) observed a significant increase in the number of students enrolling — from 10,439 in 2021-22 to 12,098 in 2022-23.

Interestingly, the number of students registered is higher than pre pandemic years — 8971 in 2018-19, 9793 in 2019-20 and 10900 in 2020-21.

However, there has been a decline in the number of total degrees awarded this year. In the 2021-22 session, a total of 2100 degrees were awarded, which is a decrease from 2117 in 2020-21.

Not just overall, but there has also been a decline in the number of undergraduate students who cleared their programme this year. The number of PG degrees awarded slipped to 909 this year, from 986 in 2020-21. However, the number of PhD degrees awarded has increased to 307 this year from 288 last year, and the number of awarded UG degrees has also increased from 843 to 884 this year.

“This year the PhD degree (including joint) would be awarded to over 300 graduates, other post-graduate degrees (MS (R), MTech, MDes, MBA, PG-DIIT, and Joint PG Diploma) and UG degree and diploma amount to close to nine hundred each. These numbers reflect our continuing expansion,” the institute said.

According to the data, postgraduate (non PhD) courses have the most number of female candidates this year (266), whereas the number of male students is 1155. In undergraduate courses, 253 female candidates were given admission, in comparison to 973 male students. PhD programmes have 215 female incoming students and 406 male candidates.

Additionally, the institute has launched five new programmes at UG and PF levels that include Bachelor of Design (BDes), MS (R) in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS), MS (R) in Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention, MTech in Biomolecular and Bioprocess Engineering, and MTech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS).