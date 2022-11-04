scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

At IIT-Delhi, increase in new admissions, decline in UG graduates

According to the data, postgraduate (non PhD) courses have the most number of female candidates this year (266), whereas the number of male students is 1155.

IIT Delhi, IIT Delhi new admissions, fresh admissionsInterestingly, the number of students registered is higher than pre pandemic years. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) observed a significant increase in the number of students enrolling — from 10,439 in 2021-22 to 12,098 in 2022-23.

Interestingly, the number of students registered is higher than pre pandemic years —  8971 in 2018-19, 9793 in 2019-20 and 10900 in 2020-21.

Read |Why 6 IITs have boycotted THE World University Rankings third year in a row?

However, there has been a decline in the number of total degrees awarded this year. In the 2021-22 session, a total of 2100 degrees were awarded, which is a decrease from 2117 in 2020-21.

Not just overall, but there has also been a decline in the number of undergraduate students who cleared their programme this year. The number of PG degrees awarded slipped to 909 this year, from 986 in 2020-21. However, the number of PhD degrees awarded has increased to 307 this year from 288 last year, and the number of awarded UG degrees has also increased from 843 to 884 this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India

“This year the PhD degree (including joint) would be awarded to over 300 graduates, other post-graduate degrees (MS (R), MTech, MDes, MBA, PG-DIIT, and Joint PG Diploma) and UG degree and diploma amount to close to nine hundred each. These numbers reflect our continuing expansion,” the institute said.

Also read |Why are IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay revamping their UG curriculum?

According to the data, postgraduate (non PhD) courses have the most number of female candidates this year (266), whereas the number of male students is 1155. In undergraduate courses, 253 female candidates were given admission, in comparison to 973 male students. PhD programmes have 215 female incoming students and 406 male candidates.

Additionally, the institute has launched five new programmes at UG and PF levels that include Bachelor of Design (BDes), MS (R) in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS), MS (R) in Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention, MTech in Biomolecular and Bioprocess Engineering, and MTech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 06:40:51 pm
Next Story

‘Match-fixing rumours were like trauma’: Wasim Akram recalls dark phase of his career

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement