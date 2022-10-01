At IIT Conclave, IITs seek to quadruple international students, establish centres abroad

The 4th all IITs international relations conclave was held at IIT Gandhinagar from September 30 to October 1 where IITs from across the country have proposed to quadruple the number of international students on their campuses and establish International IIT Centres abroad to bolster the recruitment of international students at the country’s premier educational institutions.

The Conclave also proposed developing 200 overseas experience fellowships for IIT undergraduate students to pursue internships of 6-8 weeks at university or corporate labs abroad, as well as 100 PhD study abroad fellowships for IIT PhD students to spend a semester at some of the world’s leading universities for coursework, lab experience or research.

The institutes will develop proposals for these schemes to seek support from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Science & Technology (DST) and SERB.

Nearly 35 participants representing the International Relations offices of 19 IITs participated in the conclave, which focused on strengthening internal capacities in international student recruitment, global student exchanges and enhancing the experience of international students at the IITs.

The participants shared successful programs and explored challenges in each of the three areas of student recruitment, student exchanges as well as creative ways to strengthen the educational and cultural experience of international students.

The conclave also explored collaborative opportunities within the IIT network for the semester or other short-term exchanges for conferences, courses, lab internships, etc., as well as hosting a joint annual event at one of their campuses for international students at the various IITs.