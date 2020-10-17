At Hindu College, 900 of 956 seats full

Hindu College

Hindu College has emerged as the most popular in DU with almost 900 of its total 956 seats filled during the first round of admissions which ended Friday. Around 50% seats have been filled overall in DU colleges. Friday was the last date for paying fees for the first round of admissions. The next cut-off will likely be out Saturday, and the second round will start Monday. Of the total 59,730 applications received by DU, 34,814 applicants paid the fees while 6,394 are still pending approval. DU has around 70,000 seats on offer for undergraduate courses.

After Lady Shri Ram College, which had 100% cut-off for three courses, Hindu had the highest cut-offs with 99% and above for six subjects. In the second cut-off, several courses will close seats in the unreserved category.

“We have filled close to 900 seats. Physics, Chemistry, History, Political Science, English, Hindi and Sanskrit should be closed in the second list. There will be marginal changes in the second cut-off depending on demand,” said Hindu College principal Anju Shrivastava.

Hansraj College has filled 1,294 of 1,714 seats filled so far.

In Ramjas, over 63% seats have been filled in the first list. “We have approved 1,060 applications out of which 910 have paid fees. We will be closing admissions in many combinations of BA Programme, Political Science and Zoology,” said principal Manoj Khanna.

LSR, Miranda House and IP College for Women have filled over 50% seats. While LSR will close admissions to Maths and some BA Programme combinations, Miranda House will close admissions for Political Science and Geography. At IP College, admissions are likely to close for History, Psychology and some BA Programme combinations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd