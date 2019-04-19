At DU, extra benefit to students from villages

Delhi University may soon go the JNU way by giving benefit to students who have done their schooling in villages and those from government schools. This was decided in a meeting of DU’s Standing Committee of the Academic Council Thursday, as part of changes to the admission process. The final decision rests with the Academic Council. The Vice-Chancellor, however, may also use his power to pass the decisions.

Advertising

“We are planning to give some advantage to students from government schools and those who have done their schooling in villages. This is in addition to the benefit we are already giving to girls,” said committee member Rasal Singh. The committee has also advised that an online calculator be devised, which can calculate students’ best-of-four percentage according to the course.

IE Explained How JNU does it JNU’s much-lauded deprivation point model facilitates entry of students, especially women, from backward regions. Highest points are awarded to those who come from among the most backward districts. This calculation is based on the percentage of female illiteracy, agricultural workers in the total district population, rural population and households without toilets. Women and Kashmiri migrants are also granted deprivation points. This ensures more diversity as well as opportunity for students from different backgrounds.

“As of now, the percentage is calculated manually. As every college has its own criteria for each course, the percentage calculation differs. For instance, in some courses like Chemistry, it is a standard calculation that marks of physics, chemistry and maths are taken into account. But in several courses like language ones, every college includes different subjects in the best-of-four criteria. This online calculator will do away with that. There will be one percentage per course,” said Singh.

DU is also planning to check multiple cancellations. “Students tend to hop from one course to another, and one college to another, which unnecessarily delays the admission process. To discourage this, we have decided that the number of cancellations allowed will be one less than the number of cut-offs that come out,” said Singh.

Advertising

“For instance, if there are a total of six cut offs, then five cancellations will be allowed. Last year, we saw that a single student cancelled as many as 20 times… because of which it becomes difficult to determine the actual status,” he added.

There is also a suggestion to take help from CBSE in verifying marksheets.

“Since 80% of our students come from CBSE, we will approach them for online verification of marks and date of birth. For the remaining 20% documents, we are considering forensic validation,” said Singh.

For ECA and sports admission, there were 5% supernumerary seats earlier. This could also change.

“Colleges would earlier offer these seats only in selected courses that are popular. So, some courses would have up to 25% ECA and sports admissions. Now, we have capped it to ensure that there cannot be more than 10% ECA and sports admission in any course,” said Singh.