At DSSSB exam for Sanskrit, political science paper given instead

The exam was held to recruit post-graduate teachers (PGTs) in Delhi government schools. (Representational) The exam was held to recruit post-graduate teachers (PGTs) in Delhi government schools. (Representational)

During a Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam on August 12, some candidates allegedly received a wrong question paper — political science instead of Sanskrit — at one of the centres. When DSSSB officials held a re-test for those students, the Sanskrit paper remained the same, leading to allegations that these candidates would have already known the questions.

The exam was held to recruit post-graduate teachers (PGTs) in Delhi government schools. Some candidates claimed they had filed a complaint with the board and police, but action was yet to be taken. DSSSB chairperson and secretary Gitanjali Gupta did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

The alleged incident took place at a government school in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad. Sunil Shastri, a guest teacher who took the exam, said, “The exam was supposed to begin at 10.30 am. But at the Jaffrabad centre, question papers were distributed at different timings in different classrooms. In some cases, Sanskrit candidates were given the political science paper. When we complained, officials from the DSSSB and police came to the school and said a re-test would be held. But by then, those who got the Sanskrit paper had discussed the questions.”

Another teacher, who did not wish to be named, alleged, “The re-exam began at 1.40 pm, but the paper was the same as the one in the morning. When some of us protested and said we won’t take the exam, officials confined us in the classroom.”

Last year, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had sought a CBI probe into the alleged DSSSB exam leak to recruit primary teachers for municipal schools. The exam was cancelled and around 18 people were arrested.

The body holds exams to recruit teachers for the Delhi government’s 1,100 schools, which have a vacancy of over 25,000 teachers. Since 2010, recruitment of teachers has been on hold, with the government stating that the DSSSB had failed to act on it.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App