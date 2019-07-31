At Delhi’s Hindu College, a research centre for undergrads

A dedicated research centre for undergraduate students is coming up at Delhi University’s Hindu College — a novel intervention in a landscape where research gets left behind.

The construction of a four-storey building for the upcoming Centre for Interdisciplinary Research is currently under construction on the campus and, according to officials, should be completed by next March. Apart from research laboratories for science programmes offered in the college — Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science, Mathematics and Statistics — the centre will also have a language laboratory and a media laboratory, along with research cells and rooms for those carrying out research projects.

According to principal Dr Anju Srivastava, the development of this facility is in response to a need felt to push inter-disciplinary research at the undergraduate level. “Within the existing undergraduate curriculum, there isn’t much space for research, but with students’ increasing curiosity levels and questioning capacities, and the rise of liberal arts, it becomes the responsibility of institutes to satisfy and enable students. For students, research will add to their credentials and also enable them to make an informed decision as to whether they want to continue or discontinue with the sciences after graduating…,” she said.

Research work to be carried out at the centre will be extra-curricular and not mandatory for students. The college does not have a journalism or mass media programme but the media lab is primarily in response to the ethnographic filmmaking course in the sociology honours programme.

“We are planning to also offer add-on courses in the future which will utilise the research centre, for instance journalism for women. Sociology department will primarily take charge of the media lab and the English, Hindi and Sanskrit departments will collaborate on the language lab, but this is purely administrative,” said Dr Shalini Suryanarayan, director of the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

The approximate cost of the project is Rs 7-8 crore for the infrastructure, and an additional Rs 2 crore for equipment. According to Dr Srivastava, the entire cost has been raised through “philanthropic donations”.