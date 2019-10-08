At Delhi University, tussle over new Hindi department head

A tussle is brewing over the position of head of the Delhi University’s Hindi department, which has been lying vacant for almost a month now.

Two professors, Sheoraj Singh Bechain and K N Tripathi, have staked claim to the post, stating that they are most senior and should, therefore, be made HoD. The university has not taken a final decision yet.

On Monday, a ‘justice march’ was called on North Campus by teacher and student organisations who claimed Singh was being denied the position because of “caste discrimination”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh claimed that he was to take over on September 13, the day after the former HoD’s term ended. “I was given a 10-point agenda by the administration on September 12, on what I should keep in mind as HoD. Earlier too, whenever the HoD was not available or on leave, I would officiate on his behalf… It’s because I was the most senior. I was appointed professor in 2010,” he said.

“I would have been the first Dalit HoD of the department in 70 years. But the administration then started dilly-dallying… I learnt that Tripathi has staked claim… he joined as a research scientist, which was converted to professor only later. He is 7-8 months my junior,” Singh alleged.

When contacted, Tripathi refused to comment on the matter. However, sources close to him said, “UGC rules clearly state that the position of research scientist is on a par with professor. He joined as a research scientist in 2005, so he should be considered the most senior.”

DU Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Registrar did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.