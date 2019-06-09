At all-women’s open day in DU, questions on safety, college location

At an all-women’s Open Day session at Delhi University (DU) Saturday, women applicants were encouraged to take into account the locations of the varsity’s colleges, while deciding where to study.

DU organised an Open Day session — a platform for aspirants and their parents to address queries regarding the admission process — specially dedicated to women applicants, to make them aware of the colleges and courses available to them.

Dr Pratyush Vatsala, Principal, Lakshmibai College asked applicants to take the distance from home to college into consideration while applying, saying she observed low attendance among women students because of safety and security reasons.

“We talk about gender equality, and as women we should not be asking for exemption from attendance. There will be no relaxation in attendance requirements. Safety concerns may prove to be a roadblock. These things must be considered while choosing a college,” she said.

The issue of distance was also raised by Aarti Saxena, advisor at Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). The NCWEB operates out of 25 centres in various colleges across Delhi. It is open to women from across the city, and its students attend classes in centres during the weekends and give the university exams to get undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

To make it easier for applicants to choose a nearby college, Saxena said a map of the centres and Metro connections will be uploaded to the NCWEB online prospectus.

“I have seen girls from Najafgarh take admission to centres in Vasundhara Enclave. A lot of these women are working elsewhere and it’s a question of money as well. We are developing the prospectus. Women will be able to open a map with a click to get a clear picture of the route they can take,” added Saxena.