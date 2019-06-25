At 98.75%, English and Economics see highest cut-off at St Stephen’s College

In the cut-offs released by St Stephen’s College Monday, Economics and English saw the highest cut-off, 98.75%, out of the 11 subjects on offer. While the cut-off increased marginally for several courses, for some it remained the same as last year. Only Physics saw a dip in cut-off from 97.33% last year to 96.66% this year.

Advertising

The biggest jump in cut-off is in B.Sc Programme (with Computer Science), where it has jumped one percentage point from 95.66% last year to 96.66% this year. History (98.5%) and English (98.75%) have seen an increase of 0.5% and 0.25% respectively as compared to last year.

Also Read | 367 applicants for 1 seat in BA journalism, 232 for sociology

For other Humanities subjects — Economics, BA Programme and Philosophy — the cut-off remains the same as last year, as it does for Sanskrit too. For Economics, however, students of all categories would need to have scored 92% in math in order to be eligible for admission. Last year, this figure was 90% for general category students, and lower for all other categories.

Advertising

For English, applicants need to have at least 90% in English Core or 85% in English Elective in Class XII. Similarly, in math, the subject needs to be compulsorily included in the best of four, while those applying for Sanskrit need to have studied it till Class X. Most Science subjects have seen an increase in cut-offs except Physics. Math remained the same as last year at 97%.

Since it is a religious minority college, St Stephen’s reserves 50% seats for Christians and, therefore, has a separate admission process. Unlike other Delhi University (DU) colleges, which admit students only on the basis of their Class XII percentage, Stephen’s also takes a written test and interview before admitting students. The weightage for the three categories is 85% for the Class XII marks, 10% for the interview and 5% for the written test. It also releases separate cut-offs for students from humanities, science and commerce streams.

The college received 13,089 applications for its Humanities courses and 6,773 applications for its Science courses. It received 59.2% applications from girls. Hindu College Principal Anju Shrivastava said the cut-off could signal the trend in other DU colleges, where the cut-off is due on June 28. “They have decided to have higher cut-offs despite having the liberty to select candidates through their admission process (other DU colleges have to mandatorily admit all students who clear the cut-off). We will be going by the CBSE Class XII results, so for us the safe option will be to keep the cut-offs high,” she said.

This year, Stephen’s admissions have been in the news as a member of the Supreme Council — the college’s religious body — is supposed to sit on the interview board for Christian candidates. The move has been challenged by three teacher representatives of the Governing Body, who have approached the Delhi High Court. The matter will be heard on July 2, shortly after the interviews begin on June 28.