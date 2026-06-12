ASTU CEE 2026: Provisional answer keys on June 14 at astu.ac.in

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has issued a public notice regarding the release of the provisional answer key for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. The provisional answer key will be uploaded on the official website at astu.ac.in after 6 pm on the day of the examination, June 14, 2026. The University will conduct the exam between 11 am and 2 pm, and then, after 6 pm, it will release the provisional answer key.

Candidates who appeared for the CEE 2026 can raise challenges against the provisional answer key until 6 pm on June 16, 2026. No further communication in connection with the answer key will be entertained after the deadline.