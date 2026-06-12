ASTU CEE 2026: Provisional answer keys on June 14 at astu.ac.in

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has issued a public notice regarding the release of the provisional answer key for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. The provisional answer key will be uploaded on the official website at astu.ac.in after 6 pm on the day of the examination, June 14, 2026. The University will conduct the exam between 11 am and 2 pm, and then, after 6 pm, it will release the provisional answer key.
Candidates who appeared for the CEE 2026 can raise challenges against the provisional answer key until 6 pm on June 16, 2026. No further communication in connection with the answer key will be entertained after the deadline.
Challenges to the provisional answer key will be accepted online only through the CEE-2026 login portal available on the official website at astu.ac.in.
Candidates must log in through the portal and submit their challenge along with a processing fee of Rs 500 per question. Candidates are advised to verify the payable amount carefully before completing the payment. If the processing fee paid is less than the requisite amount, the challenge will be automatically cancelled, and the fee will not be refunded.
Importantly, if the answer key challenge is sustained and the answer is revised in favour of the candidate, the processing fee of Rs 500 will be refunded. Challenges submitted without successful payment of the requisite fee will not be considered for further processing under any circumstances.
Subject experts will examine all challenges received and prepare the final answer key based on their findings. The final answer key will be displayed on the official website. Results will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key, and the university’s decision on all challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained thereafter.
|Events
|Dates
|Provisional answer key release
|June 14, 2026
|Last date to raise objections
|June 16, 2026
|Final answer key release
|To be notified
Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for updates on the final answer key and result declaration. The university has clarified that challenges submitted through any medium other than the CEE-2026 login portal will not be accepted.
Assam Science and Technology University is a state university of the Government of Assam, established under the Assam Science and Technology University Act, 2009, and is located at Jalukbari, Guwahati.