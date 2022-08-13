scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

IIT Bombay students withdraw hunger strike after institute assures reduction in fees

The relief comes after a fee committee considered the representation made by the student body relating to the demands of protesting students and recommended a sizeable reduction in the fees.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
Updated: August 13, 2022 10:43:54 am
IIT bombay fee hike, hunger strikeAccording to the administration, these recommendations will now be presented before the board of governors for a final decision. The meeting is likely to be held on August 19. (File Photo)

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, on Friday withdrew their week-long relay hunger strike against fee hike. The decision was taken in the evening, following a proposal presented by the institute administration, which assured considerable reduction in fees, including the increased tuition fee for post graduate (PG) and PhD students, which had seen the highest spike.

The relief comes after a fee committee considered the representation made by the student body relating to the demands of protesting students and recommended a sizeable reduction in the fees. According to the administration, these recommendations will now be presented before the board of governors for a final decision. The meeting is likely to be held on August 19.

Also Read |Why are IIT Bombay students on a hunger strike?

According to students, the tuition fee for new admissions in PG and PhD courses, which was hiked from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 and Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, respectively, would now be reduced by half.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

As per the proposed recommendations (accessed by The Indian Express) by the fee committee, the new concessional fee for PG and PhD admission would be Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,750, respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...

Existing students – though their tuition fee was not hiked – are to be provided a considerable relief in all other components of the fee structure, including charges like medical fee, hostel rent, electricity and water charges, mess establishment fee, examination fee, gymkhana fee, students benevolent fund and student accident insurance fund, among others.

The administration had already provided partial reduction in the hostel amenities fund on August 5, which will continue. The reduction in all other components would be applicable to all, including UG, PG and PhD new as well as existing students.

“We consider this proposal as a partial but substantial victory… We could get at least some monetary relief for all students in form of the reduction in fees. The students came together and exhibited extraordinary resolve during this phase,” read a statement issued by IIT Bombay Students Against Fee Hike – a student collective that spearheaded the protest.

Advertisement

The statement also mentioned that the strike will be intensified if the proposal is not accepted by the board of governors.

An official from the IIT administration, however, said that the reduction in fee is likely to have an impact on infrastructural projects of the institute. “The repercussions may not be understood immediately, as this is expected to hamper the institute’s plans in the longer run, especially the infrastructural development. The institute has to generate funds to repay the loans taken for infrastructural development.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 05:57:04 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

4

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

5

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

Premium
CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Express Opinion

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Premium
'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

Premium
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement