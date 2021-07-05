Association of schools decides to slash 25% fees of students whose parent’s income was hit by pandemic

School managements have also been facing several difficulties as they claim that even parents who can pay fees are not doing so, putting pressure on school managements. (Representative Image)

Keeping the financial difficulties faced by parents due to the Covid-19 situation in mind, the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has resolved to cut fees by 25 per cent for the current academic year for students whose parents have faced loss of income due to the pandemic. Moreover, no fees will be charged from students who have lost parents to the infection and they will be offered free education for the current year. The discount in fees will be offered from junior KG to Class 12.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of MESTA and will be applicable to all its member schools across the state. The organisation claims to have membership of over 18,000 English medium schools in Maharashtra, of which nearly 750-800 are in Pune district.

For the last one-and-a-half years, parents of students have been complaining of financial difficulties due to loss of income from business and jobs due to the pandemic situation. While parents have been repeatedly asking for a discount in fees, many students have been removed from schools due to non-payment of fees or issued transfer certificates forcibly.

School managements have also been facing several difficulties as they claim that even parents who can pay fees are not doing so, putting pressure on school managements.

“The association has decided that the discount in fees will be given to those students whose parents have faced genuine loss of job, and their fees will be reduced by 25 percent. If any parent faces any difficulty, they can contact me personally and I will ensure the same,” said Sanjayrao Tayade Patil, founder-president, MESTA.