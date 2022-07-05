scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Jadavpur University VC appointed president of Association of Indian Universities Kolkata

VC of Jadavpur University takes pride in being appointed as president. After 40 years someone from West Bengal has taken over the post at AIU.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 3:57:24 pm
Jadavpur University, Jadavpur University Suranjan DasSuranjan Das, an eminent historian, was appointed the vice-president of AIU a year ago. (File image)

The Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das was appointed as the president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Das said he will take up the issue of executing the new education policy’s (NEP) salient features, raising central funding for state varsities involved in important research activities, and work on taking the standards of Indian universities to global levels.

Read |Parliamentary panel: Let ‘deemed universities’ be known as ‘universities’

“It is a great responsibility and a matter of pride, more because after 40 years someone from West Bengal has taken over the post at the AIU,” he told PTI.

Das, an eminent historian, was appointed the vice-president of AIU a year ago.

His tenure as president will be for one year from July 1, the AIU said in a notice.

