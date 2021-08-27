Assam to resume physical classes for higher secondary, PG courses from September

Physical classes for Class 12, final-year degree and post-graduation courses will begin from the first week of September in Assam with the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, officials said on Thursday.

During a meeting of the Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it was decided that the first dose of the Covid vaccine will be mandatory for attending the classes.

“The cabinet decided to start classes for HS final, Degree final and PG final year from 1st week of September 2021,” a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

In view of this, vaccination camps will be held at the offices of block elementary education officer, district elementary education officer, inspector of schools and all university campuses from Friday till September 5, for inoculation of teachers, non-teaching staff and students above 18 years of age.

“To open hostels, borders will be required to take both doses of the vaccine,” the release said.

A detailed standard operating procedure on the opening of educational institutions and related matters will be issued by August 31.