Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Assam to conduct HSLC, HS exams in May

Assam HSLC, HS exam dates 2021: The HSLC exam will commence from May 11, while HS exam from May 12

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 3, 2021 11:42:00 am
Assam HSLC, HS exam schedule announced.

Assam HSLC, HS exam dates 2021: The exam dates for Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Higher Secondary (HS) exam dates have been announced by the Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. HSLC exam will commence from May 11, while HS exam from May 12.

The result of HSLC, HS exams will be declared between July 7 and 30 respectively, the minister said. The entire datesheets of board exams will be available on the official websites — ahsec.nic.in, sebaonline.org.

The exam will be held in the pen-and-paper mode. The syllabus of class 12 exam was earlier reduced by 30 per cent to cope up academic loss due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes for board exam students were commenced from November 2. Last year, the HSLC, HS exam results were declared in June, and the board exams were held in February and March.

