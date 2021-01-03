Assam to conduct HSLC, HS exams in May

Assam HSLC, HS exam dates 2021: The exam dates for Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Higher Secondary (HS) exam dates have been announced by the Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. HSLC exam will commence from May 11, while HS exam from May 12.

The result of HSLC, HS exams will be declared between July 7 and 30 respectively, the minister said. The entire datesheets of board exams will be available on the official websites — ahsec.nic.in, sebaonline.org.

ANNOUNCEMENT HSLC & HS examinations,2021 will be conducted as follows

1. HIgh School leaving certificate examination from 11th May.

2. Higher Secondary examination from 12th May

Result of HSLC & HS examinations will be declared within 7th and 30th July respectively — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 2, 2021

The exam will be held in the pen-and-paper mode. The syllabus of class 12 exam was earlier reduced by 30 per cent to cope up academic loss due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ঘোষণা ২০২১ চনৰ হাইস্কুল শিক্ষান্ত পৰীক্ষা আৰু উচ্চতৰ মাধ্যমিক চূড়ান্ত পৰীক্ষা তলত দিয়া অনুযায়ী অনুষ্ঠিত হ’ব – ১)হাইস্কুল শিক্ষান্ত পৰীক্ষা অহা ১১ মে’ৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ হ’ব।

২)উ: মা: চূড়ান্ত পৰীক্ষা অহা ১২ মে’ৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ হ’ব ।

পৰীক্ষাৰ ফলাফল ক্ৰমে ৭ জুলাই আৰু ৩০ জুলাইত ঘোষিত হ’ব। — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 2, 2021

The classes for board exam students were commenced from November 2. Last year, the HSLC, HS exam results were declared in June, and the board exams were held in February and March.