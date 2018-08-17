Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental exam 2018 results declared: How to check

SEBA HSLC Compartmental result: All the students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. (Representational image) SEBA HSLC Compartmental result: All the students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. (Representational image)

SEBA HSLC compartmental exam: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the results of HSLC Class 10 compartment examinations. All the students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The compartment exams were held from July 21 to 25 in 72 centres across the state. The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati declared the result of HSLC main examinations on May 25. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 56.04.

Read | Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental result declared at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

SEBA HSLC compartmental results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number/other detail

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the scree

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Out of a total number of 9343 students, 4604 passed. As many as 831 students got the first division, 2489 second division and 1284 students have registered third division. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students had failed to clear the exams Also, the Board had also decided to continue with the policy of grace marks for lower level performance to improve the pass percentage. Under this, grace marks were provided – maximum of eight marks in a single subject and maximum 15 marks distributed in three subjects.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App