Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Exam 2018: Result to be out today, websites to check

Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2018: The compartment result of HSLC or class 10 examination is expected to be declared today, on August 17, as per the local dailies. All those who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective results from 1 pm onwards on the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The compartment exams were held from July 21 to 25 in 72 centres across the state. The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati declared the result of HSLC main examinations on May 25. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 56.04.

The exam was held for those candidates who flunked in a subject in the annual examination.

SEBA HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number/other detail

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Out of a total number of 9343 students, 4604 passed. A total of 831 students got first division, 2489 second division and 1284 students got the third division. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students had failed to clear the exams.

Also, the Board had also decided to continue with the policy of grace marks for lower level performance to improve the pass percentage. Under this, grace marks were provided – maximum of eight marks in single subject and maximum 15 marks distributed in three subjects.

