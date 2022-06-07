scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Check how to download scorecard

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022: Candidates need to visit the official websites, click on the link ‘HSLC result’— sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 7, 2022 9:24:30 am
Assam HSLC 10th Result 2022: Students can check the SEBA HSLC Class 10 result at sebaonline.org. File.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC or class 10 result today at 10 am. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Read |liveAssam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The class 10 board theory papers were conducted from March 15 till March 31, 2022 and the practicals were held between March 4 and 5, 2022. The exams were held in two sessions – the first session from 9 am to 11 am and the second from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a printout for further reference.

In 2021, a total number of 3,97,132 students passed out of 4,26,553 and the passing percentage was increased as compared to 2020. As many as 88,521 students passed with the first division, 1,60,298 in second division and 1,48,313 in third division. There was no position holder declared last year as the board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic situation. 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement