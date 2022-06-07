Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Check how to download scorecard

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC or class 10 result today at 10 am. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The class 10 board theory papers were conducted from March 15 till March 31, 2022 and the practicals were held between March 4 and 5, 2022. The exams were held in two sessions – the first session from 9 am to 11 am and the second from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a printout for further reference.

In 2021, a total number of 3,97,132 students passed out of 4,26,553 and the passing percentage was increased as compared to 2020. As many as 88,521 students passed with the first division, 1,60,298 in second division and 1,48,313 in third division. There was no position holder declared last year as the board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic situation.