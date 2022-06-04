scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Date and time announced

SEBA announced the HSLC or class 10 results declaration date and time. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

June 4, 2022 1:25:00 pm
SEBA 2022 class 10 board exams were held in two sessions. (Representational Image)

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) announced the HSLC or class 10 results declaration date and time. The result will be declared on June 7. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

 The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams were conducted from March 15 and concluded on March 31, 2022 and the practicals were held between March 4 to 5, 2022.

The exams were held in two sessions. In the morning session, students were provided 10 minutes  reading time from 8:50 am to 9 am and in the afternoon from 1:20 pm to 1:30 pm. The elective language exams were for three hours while the modern Indian language exams were for 50 marks and the duration was two hours.

In the HSLC result declared in 2021, no position holder was declared as the board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic situation. SEBA declared the results of the HSLC and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations of 2021 as per the evaluation method suggested by the government committee.

