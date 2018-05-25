SEBA Assam HSLC 10th results 2018 declared: How to check

Assam SEBA HSLC 10th results 2018: The result will be available online and through mobile app Assam SEBA HSLC 10th results 2018: The result will be available online and through mobile app

Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the results of Class 10 or HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the examinations that were concluded on March 10 at different centres of the state. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by visiting the official websites, sebaonline.org. The Assam Board has also introduced a mobile application to feature Seba results 2018, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams. Marksheets will now be availabe from 11 am onwards. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 56.04

Apart from these, the Assam Board has declared the HSLC/ AHM results through the websites — results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in. The matric and high madarsa results will also be available on 12 websites and through text message.

Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Visit to the above mentioned websites.

Step 2 – Click on the link for the HSLC results 2017.

Step 3 – A new page will open

Step 4 – Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5 – Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference

This year, the SEBA has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations and strict measures were taken to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. In some sensitive centres, CCTVs were also installed to monitor the examination process.

Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

About Assam Board (SEBA)

Popularly known as SEBA, the board of Secondary Education, Assam monitors the high school level education in the state. Every year, the board conducts the class 10, 12 examinations in the state.

