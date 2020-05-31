Assam HSLC 10th result to be declared on June 6: Official

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: Check results here on June 6. Representational image/ file Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: Check results here on June 6. Representational image/ file

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will announce the results of HSLC, class 10 examination on Saturday, June 6. SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati told indianexpress.com, “The results will be announced at 9 am on June 6. The students can check their results through the websites and download their marksheets.”

The board will issue the the press release on result tomorrow. The presser will have the detail of websites, app, SMS through which the students can get their results, the secretary told.

Meanwhile, the hard copy of the marksheets will be delivered to schools once lockdown is lifted, and students can collect from their respective institute, the secretary said.

The results were last year hosted on these websites — results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in. The students can register with indianexpress.com to get their results as well. To do so, one can fill the box given below and register.

Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC examination this year, the evaluation process of which was completed by April 27. The results of Higher Secondary examination can be expected by June-end.

