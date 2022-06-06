Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC or class 10 result on June 7, 2022 at 10 am. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The practical exams were conducted from March 4 to 5, 2022 and the theory exams were held between March 15 till March 31, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, whereas the theory exams were held in two shifts from 9 am to 11 am and 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022: When and where to check score

Students can also check the results through an official mobile app. SEBA had introduced an app in 2019 to check the results. Students can download the app named ‘SEBA Results 2022’ from Google Playstore for android users. After downloading, go to the app and log in with the registration number. The result will appear on the screen.

Last year, the board exams were cancelled by the Assam board in June, due to COVID-19. The results were declared on the basis of information provided by the school. A total of 3,97,132 students passed out of 4,26,553 and the passing percentage was 93 per cent. As many as 88,521 students had achieved the first division, 1,60,298 second division and 1,48,313 third division.