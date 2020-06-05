Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2020: When and where to check

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2020: Websites to check Assam Board 10th Matric Result 2020 Assam HSLC 10th Result 2020: Websites to check Assam Board 10th Matric Result 2020

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2020: The results of 3.58 lakh students, who had appeared for the HSLC or class 10 examinations, will be released at 9 am on Saturday. SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati while speaking to indianexpress.com had stated that students can download the marksheet from the website. The official had then also mentioned that the hard copy of the same will be delivered to school after the lockdown will be lifted from the state.

Meanwhile, the results of Higher Secondary examination can be expected by June-end.

Assam SEBA HSLC 10th result 2020: When and where to check

The results will be available on the official websites — results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. Students can also check their results by registering themselves in the box given below.

The students have to download an app named ‘SEBA Results 2020’ from Google Play store. The application is only available for android users. Last year, Assam HSLC Result was declared on May 15, 2019, at 9 am only. The pass percentage stood at 60.23 per cent. Last year, the result was available via SMS as well. For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number, for Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111 and for AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.

