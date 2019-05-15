SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check score via SMS, website, mobile-app?

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has released the result for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Assam Board class 10 result 2019 on May 15, 2019 (Friday), 2019. The result is available at the official websites, sebaonline.org and at partner websites — results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, indiaresult.com, assam.shiksha, assamresult.in and assamonline.in. The exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14, 2019.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th result 2019: How to check on phone?

Students can also check the result through the SEBA result app. The mobile-based is available on Google Play. Students will have to download the app and follow these steps –

Step 1: Go to Google App Store

Step 2: Click on the application, find SEBA result

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The result will also be available through SMS alert facility. Students have to type SEBA19<space>roll number and sent it to 57766.

HSLC

Total Students – 342691

First Division + Distinction + Star – 48599

Distinction – 5522

Distinction + Star – 16848

Second Division – 71020

Third Division – 82889

Toppers –

Meghashree Bora – 594

Pratyasha Medhi – 593

Chinmoy Hazarika – 593

Anushree Bhuyan – 591

Afreen Ahmed – 591

SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th result 2019: How to check result online?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Students need to download the result and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet and final mark sheet will be available at the respective schools.

If a candidate wishes to apply for re-evaluation or wishes to obtain a copy of their answer sheet they will have to apply at the official website, sebaonline.org from May 17 onwards. The link will be activated till May 31, 2019.