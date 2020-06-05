Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: Re-evaluation process to begin on June 8

Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: Apply for re-evaluation from June 8 to 22. Representational image/ file Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: Apply for re-evaluation from June 8 to 22. Representational image/ file

Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will announce the results of HSLC, class 10 examination on June 6, and the candidates who are not satisifed with their score can apply for re-evaluation from June 8. The online application window for re-valuation will be opened from June 8 to 22. The candidates can apply through the website- sebaonline.org.

The board will declare the results of class 10 examination tomorrow at 9 am. Once declared, the results will be available at the websites including- results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

The students can also check their result on the official SEBA app, which is available on Google Play. To get their result via SMS, students have to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.

Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC examination this year, the evaluation process of which was completed by April 27. The results of Higher Secondary examination will be declared on June 25.

