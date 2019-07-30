Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared: How to check

Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2019: The compartment result of High School Leaving Certificate or class 10 examination has been declared today, on July 30. The students can view their respective marks on the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The compartment exams were held in July across the state. The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati declared the result of HSLC main examinations on May 15. The compartment exam is held for those candidates who flunked in a subject in the annual examination.

In the annual exam, a total of 3,42,691 students appeared of which 48,599 scored the first division + distinction + star while 5522 have secured distinction and 16,848 have got distinction + star. As many as 71,020 candidates got second division while 82,889 received third division.

SEBA HSLC compartmental results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number/other detail

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

In the annual exams, Dhemaji district of Assam gave the best results with a passing percentage of 83.28. The district on the second spot is Sivasagar with 70.20 passing percentage whereas Nalbari is at the third place with 70.08 passing percentage.

The pass percentage of this year’s SEBA HSLC result which was released in May was 60.23 per cent. The topper Meghashree Bora secured 594 marks this year.