Assam schools to resume regular classes from Jan 1

The Assam government on Monday announced that starting January 1, all state run schools will function in a regular way doing away with Covid-related restrictions imposed as of now.

At present, Classes 6 and onwards have been functioning in a staggered fashion in government-run schools. As per the announcement, classes from nursery to Class 6 will reopen on January 1.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters, “From January 1, all restrictions on schools will be withdrawn. Regular classes will begin. Only mask will be required and social distance norms will be followed. All classes will start, ending the pattern of staggered classes we were following till now.”

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard is expected soon from the education department.

Sarma said the decision was taken considering that Assam’s Covid cases have been considerably low in the recent past. On Monday, the state registered 146 cases against 28,560 tests, a positivity rate of 0.51 per cent.

