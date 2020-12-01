Assam schools can begin regular classes from January 1

Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that hostels in educational institutions will also be allowed to operate from December 15 this year.

Schools in Assam will be allowed to restart regular classes for students till class 6 from January 1, 2021, state Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Monday. He added that hostels in educational institutions will also be allowed to operate from December 15 this year.

“A detailed SOP in this regard will be issued soon,” Sarma said.

Regarding the hostels, Sarma said they would be allowed to reopen in a “limited” manner. “…only final year students will be allowed into hostels, as of now. If, say, its a residential school, then students of classes 10 and 12 will be allowed and, say, in colleges, degree final year or polytechnic and engineering final year students will be allowed,” he said.

