Assam Polytechnic PAT 2022 registration process to begin today; check details here

Assam Polytechnic PAT 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) will begin the registration process today i.e, May 2, 2022, for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT). The application window will remain open till June 10. Interested candidates can apply on the official website — dte.assam.gov.in or patassam.online.

As per the official notice, the date of admission test is expected to be July 17, 2022. The exact date for the test will be announced three weeks in advance.

How to apply for PAT 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the DTE — dte.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill up the application form with all the required details.

Step 4: Upload photograph and scanned signature.

Step 5: Click submit to save the application form for future.

Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates must pass the HSLC or class 10 final examination in one sitting both theory and practical with mathematics and science as compulsory subjects. They must have secured at least 40 per cent marks in the exam.

Age limit: Candidate’s age should be 20 years and 6 months as of December 31, 2022 (general, OBC). Age relaxation of three years is given for SC / ST / OBC category.

Application fees: The applicant will have to pay Rs. 500, using SBI debit card/ credit card/ net banking.