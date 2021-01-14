Assam Polytechnic PAT 2021 dates announced, check details here

The Polytechnic Admission Test will be held on July 18 and 25

Assam Polytechnic PAT 2021: The dates of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2021) have been announced. The exam will be held in two phases on July 18 and 25, and the application process will begin from May 20 to June 30.

PAT will be held in offline (pen-and-paper) format following COVID-19 guidelines. The candidates have to carry face masks, hand sanitisers at the exam centres, without it, they will not be allowed to appear at the exam centre.

The admit card will be released at the website- dte.assam.gov.in following the completion of the registration process, and the exam centres are mentioned on the hall ticket.

Here’s how to apply for PAT 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education

Step 2: Click on “click here to apply”.

Step 3: Fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload photograph and scanned signature

Step 5: Click submit to save the application form.

After step five, an automated unique application number will generate, which will be active as long the admission process ends.

After saving the unique application number, a candidate will be required to complete payment.

Step 1: Select the payment category “PAT – 2020”

Step 2: Enter your details

Step 3: Select either offline or online payment

Step 4: Pay and save the receipt for future reference.

The status of payment will be updated in the application form within seven days after the transaction. Once a candidate completes his/her registration, they can check their application status any time using the applicant login area.