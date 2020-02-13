Assam cop Ratul Gogoi turns ‘good samaritan’, distributes pens to Class 12 students

Assam policeman Ratul Gogoi seen distributing pens to AHSEC 12th exams. Image source: Screen grab / twitter Assam policeman Ratul Gogoi seen distributing pens to AHSEC 12th exams. Image source: Screen grab / twitter

Assam AHSEC Class 12 exam: A policeman’s duty is to guard citizens, but Assam policeman Ratul Gogoi went a step further by coming to the aid of students who appeared for the state Higher Secondary (class 12) examinations. On the first day of the AHSEC Class 12 examination, Gogoi distributed pens to the examinees.

The policeman’s kind gesture won hearts and came in for praise from DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who told indianexpress.com, “A policeman can be a good samaritan. I was personally overwhelmed by this kind gesture of my colleague. I will ask my fellow police officers to take it as an inspiration and to help others wherever they can without coming in the way of duty.”

“Ratul Gogoi’s kind gesture has made all of us proud and will surely inspire others. It embodies the selfless spirit of service embraced by the @assampolice,” the DGP said. The Assam Police decided to felicitate him with a cash award of Rs 10,000.

A good luck gesture of its own kind! Heartening to see the Shri Ratul Gogoi from 1st AP Bn distributing Pens to students appearing for the AHSEC Class 12 examination. More power to the might of the pen and the young policeman’s spirit. Kudos! Video: @pratidintime pic.twitter.com/TS2SFkHxpB — Assam Police (@assampolice) February 12, 2020

The Assam Police also tweeted saying, “More power to the might of the pen and the young policeman’s spirit.” “Heartening to see the Shri Ratul Gogoi from 1st AP Bn distributing Pens to students appearing for the AHSEC Class 12 examination. More power to the might of the pen and the young policeman’s spirit,” Assam Police tweeted.

The Higher Secondary examinations will conclude on March 14, while the High School examination on February 29, 2020. The practical exams will be conducted from February 18 to 29, 2020.

