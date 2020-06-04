Final date of Assam PAT 2020 application extended till June 10

The forms were released on March 1, but there has been no confirmation regarding the date of issue of admit cards and exam. (Representational image) The forms were released on March 1, but there has been no confirmation regarding the date of issue of admit cards and exam. (Representational image)

The submission of application dates of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 has been extended till June 10. The decision was taken by the Directorate of Technical Education of the state. Initially the exam was scheduled to be held on May 10, with the final application submission date being April 25. However, keeping in mind the nationwide lockdown, the application dates were extended till May 10.

As per a new notification, the final dates for applying in the technical programmes offered by the institute have again been extended till June 10. There has been no confirmation regarding the date of issue of admit cards and exam.

Mentioned below are the steps to complete the registration for PAT 2020 programmes

1. Visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education

2. Click on “Click here to Apply”.

3. Fill up the Application form

4. Upload photograph and scanned signature

5. Click submit to save the application form.

After step 5 an automated unique application number will generate, which will be active as long the admission process ends.

After saving the unique application number, a candidate will be required to complete payment.

1. Select Payment Category “PAT – 2020”

2. Enter your details

3. Select either offline or online payment

4. Pay and save the receipt for future reference.

The status of payment will be updated in the application form within seven days after the transaction. Once a candidate completes his/her registration, they can check their application status any time using the applicant login area.

