Assam partially reopens schools for Classes 9 to 12 in two batches

At a school in Guwahati, Monday. Schools across the country opened partially for students of senior classes. (PTI)

The Assam government on Monday partially opened schools for students of Classes 9 to 12, with two batches per day — 9 am to 12 noon and 1 pm to 4 pm. Only students who had their parents’ permission attended.

Assam Secondary Education director Phanindra Jidung told The Indian Express, “Today we opened our schools. Today students of Classes 9 and 12 were supposed to come — of course, many parents have not allowed and not given their permission. Tomorrow Classes 10 and 11 will attend.”

According to reports, students without masks were not allowed to enter school. Multiple teachers that The Indian Express spoke to said that the students of each class were further divided into small groups, and their seating arrangement was staggered.

In Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya too, schools have partially opened, with students from Class 9 to 12 allowed to visit school to clarify their doubts — with permission from their parents.

