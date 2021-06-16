Assam Olympiad 2021 answer key, OMR sheets released: Here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the answer key of the Assam Olympiad 2021. The test was conducted on April 11. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check questions, provisional answer keys, recorded responses, and OMR sheets at ao.nta.ac.in/keychallenge till June 16.

“In case candidates want to make any representation on their recorded responses after viewing their OMR answer sheets, they can do so free of cost, online at https://ao.nta.ac/keychallenge/ upto 16.06.2021.” reads the official notification released by NTA.

How to check

Step 1: Visit the website https://aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 3: You will see your details in a tabular form on the top.

Step 4: Below the table, you will find two boxes: “Answer Key Challenge” and “OMR answer

sheet/challenge recorded response”.

Step 5: Click on the link you want to check

Step 6: You will see your OMR answer sheet/Answer key.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, can also challenge the same free of cost, online, at https://ao.nta.ac/keychallenge/ up to June 16. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can login using their application number and date of birth to check the answer key and OMR sheets. The key finalised after the challenge will be final. NTA also notified that no grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result will be entertained.