Assam HSLC/ AHM results 2018 to be declared on May 25 at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for their HSLC examination this year will be able to access their results on May 25 at 9 am. The SEBA secretary Probin Sarma said the results will be available at the official website sebaonline.org from 9 am. The students can collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am, the official mentioned. This year, around 3,56,707 students had registered for the examination that was conducted from February 16 to March 8, 2018 at various centres across the state of Assam, said SEBA secretary.

SEBA HSLC results 2018: Following websites will host 10th result

results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in

SEBA HSLC results 2018: For mobile users

For BSNL users

SMS to 57766 with the format

SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users

AS10 give space type roll number

and send to 58888111

For AirTel users

AS10 give space type roll number

and send to 5207011

This year, the Assam Board has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations. The Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process. Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

Meanwhile, the date for the Class 12 result is yet to be decided, and the AHSEC is likely to declare the results on the last week of May. “The board will release the results on the last week of May and the schools can collect the mark sheets on the same date from the board office,” the official said. The Class 12 results will be available at ahsec.nic.in. The Higher Secondary (HS) examination was held from February 23 to March 22, 2018. Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream.

